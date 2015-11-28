Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heracleum grande information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heracleum grande?
If you know websites containing any information about Heracleum grande please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿
I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heracleum grande
Here is some basic information about Heracleum grande.

 

Heracleum grande basic info
Scientific Name: Heracleum grande (Dalzell & A. Gibson) P. K. Mukh..
Family: Apiaceae.
Genus: Heracleum.
For common names of Heracleum grande in different languages - See link

 

 

Heracleum grande in other websites
Heracleum grande common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heracleum grande - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heracleum grande - See link.

 

Other terms related to Heracleum grande
You might find additional information about Heracleum grande, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
