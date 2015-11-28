Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heracleum hemsleyanum information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heracleum hemsleyanum?
If you know websites containing any information about Heracleum hemsleyanum please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heracleum hemsleyanum
Here is some basic information about Heracleum hemsleyanum.

 

Heracleum hemsleyanum basic info
Scientific Name: Heracleum hemsleyanum Diels.
Family: Apiaceae.
Genus: Heracleum.
For common names of Heracleum hemsleyanum in different languages - See link

 

 

Heracleum hemsleyanum in other websites
Heracleum hemsleyanum common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heracleum hemsleyanum - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heracleum hemsleyanum - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
