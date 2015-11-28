﻿Heracleum sosnowskyi information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heracleum sosnowskyi
Here is some basic information about Heracleum sosnowskyi.
Heracleum sosnowskyi basic info
Scientific Name: Heracleum sosnowskyi Manden..
Family: Apiaceae.
Genus: Heracleum.
For common names of Heracleum sosnowskyi in different languages
Description:
Heracleum sosnowskyi or Sosnowsky's Hogweed, is a flowering plant native to Caucasus. Now it is a common weed in the Baltic States, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and Poland. All parts of plant contain the intense toxic allergen furanocoumarin.
