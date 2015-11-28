Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heracleum sosnowskyi information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heracleum sosnowskyi?
If you know websites containing any information about Heracleum sosnowskyi please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heracleum sosnowskyi
Here is some basic information about Heracleum sosnowskyi.

 

Heracleum sosnowskyi basic info
Scientific Name: Heracleum sosnowskyi Manden..
Family: Apiaceae.
Genus: Heracleum.
For common names of Heracleum sosnowskyi in different languages - See link
Description: Heracleum sosnowskyi or Sosnowsky's Hogweed, is a flowering plant native to Caucasus. Now it is a common weed in the Baltic States, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and Poland. All parts of plant contain the intense toxic allergen furanocoumarin. - for more info about Heracleum sosnowskyi See link

 

 

Heracleum sosnowskyi in other websites
Heracleum sosnowskyi common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heracleum sosnowskyi - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heracleum sosnowskyi - See link.

 

Other terms related to Heracleum sosnowskyi
You might find additional information about Heracleum sosnowskyi, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
