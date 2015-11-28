Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum?
If you know websites containing any information about Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum.

 

Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum basic info
Scientific Name: Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum (L.) Simonk..
Family: Apiaceae.
Genus: Heracleum.
For common names of Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum in different languages - See link
Description: Heracleum sphondylium is a herbaceous perennial or biennial plant, native to Europe and Asia. Common names hogweed, common hogweed or cow parsnip. - for more info about Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum in other websites
Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heracleum sphondylium subsp. sibiricum - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
