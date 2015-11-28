﻿Herniaria glabra information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Herniaria glabra and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Herniaria glabra.
Herniaria glabra basic info
Scientific Name: Herniaria glabra L..
Family: Caryophyllacea.
Genus: Herniaria.
Common names in English: herniary breastwort, rupturewort, smooth rupturewort.
Description:
Herniaria glabra, known as smooth rupturewort, is a plant of the family Caryophyllaceae. Growing in North America and Europe, it is believed to have diuretic properties. It contains herniarin, a methoxy analog of umbelliferone. - for more info about Herniaria glabra See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Herniaria glabra
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
Herniaria glabra in other websites
Herniaria glabra common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Herniaria glabra - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Herniaria glabra - See link
.