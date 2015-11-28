﻿Hesperoyucca whipplei information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hesperoyucca whipplei
Here is some basic information about Hesperoyucca whipplei.
Hesperoyucca whipplei basic info
Scientific Name: Hesperoyucca whipplei (Torr.) Trel..
Family: Asparagaceae.
Genus: Hesperoyucca.
Common names in English: Our Lord's-candle, quixote yucca.
Description:
Hesperoyucca whipplei is a flowering plant, native to southern California, United States and Baja California, Mexico. The plant was used extensively by Native Americans, They use fiber from the leaves for sandals, cloth, and ropes. The young flowers are edible but may be bitter. The Kumeyaay of San Diego County boil them in water and then pour off the water three times before eating them. The stalk of the plant can be eaten. Fruits can be eaten raw, roasted, or pounded into meal. Seeds were roasted and eaten whole or ground into flour. - for more info about Hesperoyucca whipplei See link
