﻿Hesperoyucca whipplei information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hesperoyucca whipplei

Here is some basic information about Hesperoyucca whipplei.

Hesperoyucca whipplei basic info

Scientific Name: Hesperoyucca whipplei (Torr.) Trel..

Family: Asparagaceae.

Genus: Hesperoyucca.

Common names in English: Our Lord's-candle, quixote yucca.

Description: Hesperoyucca whipplei is a flowering plant, native to southern California, United States and Baja California, Mexico. The plant was used extensively by Native Americans, They use fiber from the leaves for sandals, cloth, and ropes. The young flowers are edible but may be bitter. The Kumeyaay of San Diego County boil them in water and then pour off the water three times before eating them. The stalk of the plant can be eaten. Fruits can be eaten raw, roasted, or pounded into meal. Seeds were roasted and eaten whole or ground into flour. - for more info about Hesperoyucca whipplei Hesperoyucca whipplei is a flowering plant, native to southern California, United States and Baja California, Mexico. The plant was used extensively by Native Americans, They use fiber from the leaves for sandals, cloth, and ropes. The young flowers are edible but may be bitter. The Kumeyaay of San Diego County boil them in water and then pour off the water three times before eating them. The stalk of the plant can be eaten. Fruits can be eaten raw, roasted, or pounded into meal. Seeds were roasted and eaten whole or ground into flour. - for more info about Hesperoyucca whipplei See link

Hesperoyucca whipplei in other websites

Hesperoyucca whipplei common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link

Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hesperoyucca whipplei - See link

See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hesperoyucca whipplei - See link

Other terms related to Hesperoyucca whipplei

You might find additional information about Hesperoyucca whipplei, by looking at the following searches for the related topics: