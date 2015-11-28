Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heteromorpha arborescens information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heteromorpha arborescens?
If you know websites containing any information about Heteromorpha arborescens please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Heteromorpha arborescens and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Heteromorpha arborescens.

 

Heteromorpha arborescens basic info
Scientific Name: Heteromorpha arborescens (Spreng.) Cham. & Schltdl..
Family: Apiaceae.
Genus: Heteromorpha.

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Heteromorpha arborescens
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Heteromorpha arborescens in other websites
Heteromorpha arborescens common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heteromorpha arborescens - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heteromorpha arborescens - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...