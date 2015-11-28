﻿Heterotheca grandiflora information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heterotheca grandiflora
Here is some basic information about Heterotheca grandiflora.
Heterotheca grandiflora basic info
Scientific Name: Heterotheca grandiflora Nutt..
Family: Compositae.
Genus: Heterotheca.
Common names in English: telegraph-weed.
Description:
Heterotheca grandiflora is a flowering plant, native to the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, but it can be found in other areas as an introduced species, such as Hawaii. - for more info about Heterotheca grandiflora See link
