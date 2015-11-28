Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heterotheca grandiflora information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heterotheca grandiflora?
If you know websites containing any information about Heterotheca grandiflora please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heterotheca grandiflora
Here is some basic information about Heterotheca grandiflora.

 

Heterotheca grandiflora basic info
Scientific Name: Heterotheca grandiflora Nutt..
Family: Compositae.
Genus: Heterotheca.
Common names in English: telegraph-weed.
Description: Heterotheca grandiflora is a flowering plant, native to the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, but it can be found in other areas as an introduced species, such as Hawaii. - for more info about Heterotheca grandiflora See link

 

 

Heterotheca grandiflora in other websites
Heterotheca grandiflora common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heterotheca grandiflora - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heterotheca grandiflora - See link.

 

Other terms related to Heterotheca grandiflora
You might find additional information about Heterotheca grandiflora, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
