﻿Heterotheca inuloides information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heterotheca inuloides?
If you know websites containing any information about Heterotheca inuloides please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿
﻿Here is some basic information about Heterotheca inuloides and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Heterotheca inuloides.

 

Heterotheca inuloides basic info
Scientific Name: Heterotheca inuloides Cass..
Family: Compositae.
Genus: Heterotheca.

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Heterotheca inuloides
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Heterotheca inuloides in other websites
Heterotheca inuloides common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heterotheca inuloides - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heterotheca inuloides - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
