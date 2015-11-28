Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heuchera micrantha information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

0 votes
﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heuchera micrantha?
If you know websites containing any information about Heuchera micrantha please link to them.
related to an answer for: ﻿Gamblea ciliata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

0 votes
﻿
I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heuchera micrantha
Here is some basic information about Heuchera micrantha.

 

Heuchera micrantha basic info
Scientific Name: Heuchera micrantha Douglas ex Lindl..
Family: Saxifragaceae.
Genus: Heuchera.
For common names of Heuchera micrantha in different languages - See link
Description: Heuchera micrantha is a flowering plant, native to western North America from British Columbia to California. Also known by the common name crevice alumroot. - for more info about Heuchera micrantha See link

 

 

Heuchera micrantha in other websites
Heuchera micrantha common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heuchera micrantha - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heuchera micrantha - See link.

 

Other terms related to Heuchera micrantha
You might find additional information about Heuchera micrantha, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
Powered by Question2Answer
...