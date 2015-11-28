﻿Heuchera micrantha information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heuchera micrantha
Here is some basic information about Heuchera micrantha.
Heuchera micrantha basic info
Scientific Name: Heuchera micrantha Douglas ex Lindl..
Family: Saxifragaceae.
Genus: Heuchera.
For common names of Heuchera micrantha in different languages - See link
Description:
Heuchera micrantha is a flowering plant, native to western North America from British Columbia to California. Also known by the common name crevice alumroot. - for more info about Heuchera micrantha See link
