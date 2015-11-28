Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hexastylis arifolia information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

0 votes
﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hexastylis arifolia?
If you know websites containing any information about Hexastylis arifolia please link to them.
related to an answer for: ﻿Gamblea ciliata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

0 votes
﻿
I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hexastylis arifolia
Here is some basic information about Hexastylis arifolia.

 

Hexastylis arifolia basic info
Scientific Name: Hexastylis arifolia (Michx.) Small.
Family: Aristolochiace.
Genus: Hexastylis.
Description: Hexastylis arifolia is a perennial wildflower, found in the southeastern United States, from Louisiana to Virginia, inland as far as Kentucky. - for more info about Hexastylis arifolia See link

 

 

Hexastylis arifolia in other websites
Hexastylis arifolia common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hexastylis arifolia - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hexastylis arifolia - See link.

 

Other terms related to Hexastylis arifolia
You might find additional information about Hexastylis arifolia, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
Powered by Question2Answer
...