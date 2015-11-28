﻿Heynea velutina information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heynea velutina
Here is some basic information about Heynea velutina.
Heynea velutina basic info
Scientific Name: Heynea velutina F. C. How & T. C. Chen.
Family: Meliaceae.
Genus: Heynea.
Heynea velutina in other websites
Heynea velutina common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heynea velutina - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heynea velutina - See link
.