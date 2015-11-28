Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Heynea velutina information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Heynea velutina?
If you know websites containing any information about Heynea velutina please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Heynea velutina
Here is some basic information about Heynea velutina.

 

Heynea velutina basic info
Scientific Name: Heynea velutina F. C. How & T. C. Chen.
Family: Meliaceae.
Genus: Heynea.

 

 

Heynea velutina in other websites
Heynea velutina common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Heynea velutina - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Heynea velutina - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
