﻿Hibiscus syriacus information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hibiscus syriacus and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hibiscus syriacus.
Hibiscus syriacus basic info
Scientific Name: Hibiscus syriacus L..
Family: Malvaceae.
Genus: Hibiscus.
Common names in English: shrub-althaea, Syrian hibiscus, Syrian ketmia.
For common names of Hibiscus syriacus in different languages
Description:
Hibiscus syriacus is a hardy deciduous shrub native to much of Asia. Common names include Rose of Sharon (North America), rose mallow (United Kingdom) and St Joseph's rod (Italy). It is the national flower of South Korea. - for more info about Hibiscus syriacus See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hibiscus syriacus
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication.
.