﻿Hintonia latiflora information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hintonia latiflora and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hintonia latiflora.
Hintonia latiflora basic info
Scientific Name: Hintonia latiflora (DC.) Bullock.
Family: Rubiaceae.
Genus: Hintonia.
Description:
Hintonia latiflora is a plant species in the genus Hintonia. It contains an antidiabetic active substance. - for more info about Hintonia latiflora See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hintonia latiflora
