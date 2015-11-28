﻿Hippomane mancinella information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hippomane mancinella and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hippomane mancinella.
Hippomane mancinella basic info
Scientific Name: Hippomane mancinella L..
Family: Euphorbiaceae.
Genus: Hippomane.
Description:
Hippomane mancinella or the manchineel tree, is a species of flowering plant, native to tropical southern North America and northern South America. It is one of the most poisonous trees in the world. The tree and its parts contain strong toxins, some unidentified. - for more info about Hippomane mancinella See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hippomane mancinella
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
