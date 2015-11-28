Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hippomane mancinella information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hippomane mancinella?
If you know websites containing any information about Hippomane mancinella please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Hippomane mancinella and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hippomane mancinella.

 

Hippomane mancinella basic info
Scientific Name: Hippomane mancinella L..
Family: Euphorbiaceae.
Genus: Hippomane.
Description: Hippomane mancinella or the manchineel tree, is a species of flowering plant, native to tropical southern North America and northern South America. It is one of the most poisonous trees in the world. The tree and its parts contain strong toxins, some unidentified. - for more info about Hippomane mancinella See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hippomane mancinella
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Hippomane mancinella in other websites
Hippomane mancinella common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hippomane mancinella - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hippomane mancinella - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
