﻿Hippophae rhamnoides information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hippophae rhamnoides and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hippophae rhamnoides.
Hippophae rhamnoides basic info
Scientific Name: Hippophae rhamnoides L..
Family: Elaeagnaceae.
Genus: Hippophae.
Common names in English: sea-buckthorn.
For common names of Hippophae rhamnoides in different languages
Description:
Hippophae rhamnoides is a species of flowering plant native to Europe and Asia. Its fruits have been used in the traditional Austrian medicine internally as tea, juice, or syrup for treatment of infections, colds, and flu.
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hippophae rhamnoides
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication.
.