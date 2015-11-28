﻿Hodgsonia macrocarpa information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hodgsonia macrocarpa and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hodgsonia macrocarpa.
Hodgsonia macrocarpa basic info
Scientific Name: Hodgsonia macrocarpa (Blume) Cogn..
Family: Cucurbitaceae.
Genus: Hodgsonia.
Description:
Hodgsonia is a small genus of fruit-bearing vines, although the flesh of Hodgsonia fruit is inedible and considered worthless, its large, oil-rich seeds are an important source of food. The medicinal importance of Hodgsonia is mostly in its leaves. In Malaya and java, native physicians report several uses for the nose. - for more info about Hodgsonia macrocarpa See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hodgsonia macrocarpa
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
