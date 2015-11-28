﻿Holarrhena pubescens information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Holarrhena pubescens
Here is some basic information about Holarrhena pubescens.
Holarrhena pubescens basic info
Scientific Name: Holarrhena pubescens Wall. ex G. Don.
Family: Apocynaceae.
Genus: Holarrhena.
Common names in English: feverpod, holarrhena, kurchibark, Tellicherry-bark.
For common names of Holarrhena pubescens in different languages - See link
Description:
Holarrhena pubescens is a species of flowering plant, native to central and southern Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Indochina, and parts of China. - for more info about Holarrhena pubescens See link
Holarrhena pubescens in other websites
Holarrhena pubescens common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Holarrhena pubescens - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Holarrhena pubescens - See link
.
Other terms related to Holarrhena pubescens
You might find additional information about Holarrhena pubescens, by looking at the following searches for the related topics: