﻿Holarrhena pubescens information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Holarrhena pubescens?
If you know websites containing any information about Holarrhena pubescens please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿
I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Holarrhena pubescens
Here is some basic information about Holarrhena pubescens.

 

Holarrhena pubescens basic info
Scientific Name: Holarrhena pubescens Wall. ex G. Don.
Family: Apocynaceae.
Genus: Holarrhena.
Common names in English: feverpod, holarrhena, kurchibark, Tellicherry-bark.
For common names of Holarrhena pubescens in different languages - See link
Description: Holarrhena pubescens is a species of flowering plant, native to central and southern Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Indochina, and parts of China. - for more info about Holarrhena pubescens See link

 

 

Holarrhena pubescens in other websites
Holarrhena pubescens common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Holarrhena pubescens - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Holarrhena pubescens - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...