﻿Holboellia coriacea information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Holboellia coriacea
Here is some basic information about Holboellia coriacea.
Holboellia coriacea basic info
Scientific Name: Holboellia coriacea Diels.
Family: Berberidaceae.
Genus: Holboellia.
Description:
Holboellia coriacea, commonly known as blue china vine, is a woody evergreen climbing vine indigenous to temperate east Asia. It produces white monoecious flowers followed by pink colored sausage-shaped fruits with white colored pulps. The fruits are berries. They ripen and drop at autumn. The fruits are edible, but is not commonly used as food. It is often grown as ornamental plant. The leaves have a waxy texture. - for more info about Holboellia coriacea See link
