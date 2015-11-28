Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Homalomena occulta information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Homalomena occulta?
If you know websites containing any information about Homalomena occulta please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Homalomena occulta
Here is some basic information about Homalomena occulta.

 

Homalomena occulta basic info
Scientific Name: Homalomena occulta (Lour.) Schott.
Family: Araceae.
Genus: Homalomena.

 

 

Homalomena occulta in other websites
Homalomena occulta common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Homalomena occulta - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Homalomena occulta - See link.

 

Other terms related to Homalomena occulta
You might find additional information about Homalomena occulta, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...