﻿Hoodia gordonii information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hoodia gordonii?
If you know websites containing any information about Hoodia gordonii please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hoodia gordonii
Here is some basic information about Hoodia gordonii.

 

Hoodia gordonii basic info
Scientific Name: Hoodia gordonii (Masson) Sweet ex Decne..
Family: Apocynaceae.
Genus: Hoodia.
Common names in English: hoodia.
Description: Hoodia gordonii is a leafless spiny succulent plant with medicinal properties. It grows naturally in South Africa and Namibia. - for more info about Hoodia gordonii See link

 

 

Hoodia gordonii in other websites
Hoodia gordonii common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hoodia gordonii - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hoodia gordonii - See link.

 

Other terms related to Hoodia gordonii
You might find additional information about Hoodia gordonii, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...