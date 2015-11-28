﻿Hoodia gordonii information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hoodia gordonii
Here is some basic information about Hoodia gordonii.
Hoodia gordonii basic info
Scientific Name: Hoodia gordonii (Masson) Sweet ex Decne..
Family: Apocynaceae.
Genus: Hoodia.
Common names in English: hoodia.
Description:
Hoodia gordonii is a leafless spiny succulent plant with medicinal properties. It grows naturally in South Africa and Namibia. - for more info about Hoodia gordonii See link
