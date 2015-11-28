﻿Hoppea dichotoma information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hoppea dichotoma and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hoppea dichotoma.
Hoppea dichotoma basic info
Scientific Name: Hoppea dichotoma B. Heyne ex Willd..
Family: Gentianaceae.
Genus: Hoppea.
Description:
Hoppea dichotoma is a plant species in the genus Hoppea. The plant contains Diffutin which is a flavan, a type of flavonoid. - for more info about Hoppea dichotoma See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hoppea dichotoma
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
