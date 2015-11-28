﻿Hordeum vulgare information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hordeum vulgare and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hordeum vulgare.
Hordeum vulgare basic info
Scientific Name: Hordeum vulgare L..
Family: Poaceae.
Genus: Hordeum.
Common names in English: barley, wild barley.
For common names of Hordeum vulgare in different languages - See link
Description:
Hordeum vulgare L. or Barley, is a major cereal grain. It was one of the first cultivated grains and is now grown widely. Barley grain is a staple in Tibetan cuisine and was eaten widely by peasants in Medieval Europe. - for more info about Hordeum vulgare See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hordeum vulgare
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
.