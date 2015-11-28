﻿Hoslundia opposita information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hoslundia opposita and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hoslundia opposita.
Hoslundia opposita basic info
Scientific Name: Hoslundia opposita Vahl.
Family: Lamiaceae.
Genus: Hoslundia.
Description:
Hoslundia is a genus of flowering plant in the Lamiaceae family, first described in 1804. It contains only one known species, Hoslundia opposita. It is widespread across much of sub-Saharan Africa including Madagascar. - for more info about Hoslundia opposita See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hoslundia opposita
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
Hoslundia opposita in other websites
Hoslundia opposita common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hoslundia opposita - See link
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hoslundia opposita - See link
