﻿Houttuynia cordata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Houttuynia cordata?
If you know websites containing any information about Houttuynia cordata please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Houttuynia cordata and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Houttuynia cordata.

 

Houttuynia cordata basic info
Scientific Name: Houttuynia cordata Thunb..
Family: Saururaceae.
Genus: Houttuynia.
Common names in English: houttuynia.
For common names of Houttuynia cordata in different languages - See link
Description: Houttuynia cordata is a flowering plant, native to Japan, Korea, southern China, and Southeast Asia. The plant is used in folk medicine for diuresis and detoxification and herbal medicine for its antiviral, antibacterial and antileukemic activities. - for more info about Houttuynia cordata See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Houttuynia cordata
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Houttuynia cordata in other websites
Houttuynia cordata common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Houttuynia cordata - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Houttuynia cordata - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...