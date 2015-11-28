﻿Houttuynia cordata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Houttuynia cordata and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Houttuynia cordata.
Houttuynia cordata basic info
Scientific Name: Houttuynia cordata Thunb..
Family: Saururaceae.
Genus: Houttuynia.
Common names in English: houttuynia.
For common names of Houttuynia cordata in different languages
Description:
Houttuynia cordata is a flowering plant, native to Japan, Korea, southern China, and Southeast Asia. The plant is used in folk medicine for diuresis and detoxification and herbal medicine for its antiviral, antibacterial and antileukemic activities.
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Houttuynia cordata
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication.
