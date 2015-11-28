﻿Hovenia dulcis information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hovenia dulcis and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hovenia dulcis.
Hovenia dulcis basic info
Scientific Name: Hovenia dulcis Thunb..
Family: Rhamnaceae.
Genus: Hovenia.
Common names in English: Japanese raisintree.
Description:
Hovenia dulcis is a hardy tree found from Asia, over Eastern China and Korea to the Himalayas. Known also as the Japanese raisin tree or oriental raisin tree. The fleshy rachis of the infructescence is sweet, fragrant and is edible raw or cooked. Dried, they look and taste like raisins. An extract of the seeds, bough and young leaves can be used as a substitute for honey and is used for making wine and candy. - for more info about Hovenia dulcis See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hovenia dulcis
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
