﻿Hoya carnosa information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hoya carnosa?
If you know websites containing any information about Hoya carnosa please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hoya carnosa
Here is some basic information about Hoya carnosa.

 

Hoya carnosa basic info
Scientific Name: Hoya carnosa (L. f.) R. Br..
Family: Apocynaceae.
Genus: Hoya.
Common names in English: waxflower, waxplant.
Description: Hoya carnosa is one of the many species of Hoya that are native to Eastern Asia and Australia. Known also as the porcelainflower or wax plant. - for more info about Hoya carnosa See link

 

 

Hoya carnosa in other websites
Hoya carnosa common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hoya carnosa - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hoya carnosa - See link.

 

Other terms related to Hoya carnosa
You might find additional information about Hoya carnosa, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
