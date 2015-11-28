﻿Hoya carnosa information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hoya carnosa
Here is some basic information about Hoya carnosa.
Hoya carnosa basic info
Scientific Name: Hoya carnosa (L. f.) R. Br..
Family: Apocynaceae.
Genus: Hoya.
Common names in English: waxflower, waxplant.
Description:
Hoya carnosa is one of the many species of Hoya that are native to Eastern Asia and Australia. Known also as the porcelainflower or wax plant. - for more info about Hoya carnosa See link
