﻿Humulus japonicus information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Humulus japonicus and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Humulus japonicus.
Humulus japonicus basic info
Scientific Name: Humulus japonicus Siebold & Zucc..
Family: Cannabaceae.
Genus: Humulus.
For common names of Humulus japonicus in different languages - See link
Description:
Humulus japonicus (Japanese hop, synonym H. scandens) is an ornamental plant. It is a host plant for the butterfly Polygonia c-aureum, the Asian comma. - for more info about Humulus japonicus See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Humulus japonicus
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
