﻿Humulus japonicus information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Humulus japonicus?
If you know websites containing any information about Humulus japonicus please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Humulus japonicus and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Humulus japonicus.

 

Humulus japonicus basic info
Scientific Name: Humulus japonicus Siebold & Zucc..
Family: Cannabaceae.
Genus: Humulus.
For common names of Humulus japonicus in different languages - See link
Description: Humulus japonicus (Japanese hop, synonym H. scandens) is an ornamental plant. It is a host plant for the butterfly Polygonia c-aureum, the Asian comma. - for more info about Humulus japonicus See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Humulus japonicus
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Humulus japonicus in other websites
Humulus japonicus common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Humulus japonicus - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Humulus japonicus - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
