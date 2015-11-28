﻿Humulus lupulus var. lupulus information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Humulus lupulus var. lupulus and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Humulus lupulus var. lupulus.
Humulus lupulus var. lupulus basic info
Scientific Name: Humulus lupulus var. lupulus.
Family: Cannabaceae.
Genus: Humulus.
Common names in English: European hop, hop.
For common names of Humulus lupulus var. lupulus in different languages
Description:
Humulus lupulus is a species of flowering plant, native to Europe, western Asia and North America. Known also as common hop or hop. It is a main ingredient of many beers, and as such is widely cultivated for use by the brewing industry.
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Humulus lupulus var. lupulus
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication.
Humulus lupulus var. lupulus in other websites
Humulus lupulus var. lupulus common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Humulus lupulus var. lupulus
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Humulus lupulus var. lupulus
