Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Huperzia serrata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

0 votes
﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Huperzia serrata?
If you know websites containing any information about Huperzia serrata please link to them.
related to an answer for: ﻿Garcinia atroviridis information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

0 votes
﻿
I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Huperzia serrata
Here is some basic information about Huperzia serrata.

 

Huperzia serrata basic info
Scientific Name: Huperzia serrata (Thunb.) Trevis..
Family: Lycopodiaceae.
Genus: Huperzia.
Description: Huperzia serrata is a plant, native to India and southeast Asia. Known also as toothed clubmoss. It is widely distributed over-the-counter as a nootropic and dietary supplement. - for more info about Huperzia serrata See link

 

 

Huperzia serrata in other websites
Huperzia serrata common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Huperzia serrata - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Huperzia serrata - See link.

 

Other terms related to Huperzia serrata
You might find additional information about Huperzia serrata, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
Powered by Question2Answer
...