﻿Huperzia serrata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Huperzia serrata
Here is some basic information about Huperzia serrata.
Huperzia serrata basic info
Scientific Name: Huperzia serrata (Thunb.) Trevis..
Family: Lycopodiaceae.
Genus: Huperzia.
Description:
Huperzia serrata is a plant, native to India and southeast Asia. Known also as toothed clubmoss. It is widely distributed over-the-counter as a nootropic and dietary supplement. - for more info about Huperzia serrata See link
Huperzia serrata in other websites
Huperzia serrata common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Huperzia serrata - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Huperzia serrata - See link
.
Other terms related to Huperzia serrata
You might find additional information about Huperzia serrata, by looking at the following searches for the related topics: