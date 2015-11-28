Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hura crepitans information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hura crepitans?
If you know websites containing any information about Hura crepitans please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Hura crepitans and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hura crepitans.

 

Hura crepitans basic info
Scientific Name: Hura crepitans L..
Family: Euphorbiaceae.
Genus: Hura.
Description: Hura crepitans, the sandbox tree, also known as possumwood and jabillo, is an evergreen tree, native to tropical regions of North and South America, including the Amazon Rainforest. The Caribs made arrow poison from its sap and fishermen have been said to use the milky, caustic sap from this tree to poison fish. - for more info about Hura crepitans See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hura crepitans
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Hura crepitans in other websites
Hura crepitans common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hura crepitans - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hura crepitans - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...