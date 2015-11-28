Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hydnocarpus alcalae information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hydnocarpus alcalae?
If you know websites containing any information about Hydnocarpus alcalae please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

﻿
﻿Here is some basic information about Hydnocarpus alcalae and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydnocarpus alcalae.

 

Hydnocarpus alcalae basic info
Scientific Name: Hydnocarpus alcalae C. DC..
Family: Achariaceae.
Genus: Hydnocarpus.
For common names of Hydnocarpus alcalae in different languages - See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydnocarpus alcalae
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Hydnocarpus alcalae in other websites
Hydnocarpus alcalae common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydnocarpus alcalae - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydnocarpus alcalae - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
