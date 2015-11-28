Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus?
If you know websites containing any information about Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany

1 Answer

﻿
I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus
Here is some basic information about Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus.

 

Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus basic info
Scientific Name: Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus Pierre ex Laness..
Family: Achariaceae.
Genus: Hydnocarpus.
For common names of Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus in different languages - See link

 

 

Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus in other websites
Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus - See link.

 

Other terms related to Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus
You might find additional information about Hydnocarpus anthelminthicus, by looking at the following searches for the related topics:
answered Nov 28, 2015
...