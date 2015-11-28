Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hydrangea anomala information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hydrangea anomala?
If you know websites containing any information about Hydrangea anomala please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter (64,080 points)

1 Answer

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hydrangea anomala
Here is some basic information about Hydrangea anomala.

 

Hydrangea anomala basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrangea anomala D. Don.
Family: Hydrangeaceae.
Genus: Hydrangea.
Description: Hydrangea anomala is a woody climbing plant, native to the Himalaya, southern and central China and northern Myanmar. It is grown as an ornamental plant, being popular due to its relatively non-aggressive nature. - for more info about Hydrangea anomala See link

 

 

Hydrangea anomala in other websites
Hydrangea anomala common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydrangea anomala - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydrangea anomala - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info (164,060 points)
...