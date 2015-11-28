﻿Hydrangea anomala information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

I didn't find in Dr. Duke's database, any information about the uses of Hydrangea anomala
Here is some basic information about Hydrangea anomala.
Hydrangea anomala basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrangea anomala D. Don.
Family: Hydrangeaceae.
Genus: Hydrangea.
Description:
Hydrangea anomala is a woody climbing plant, native to the Himalaya, southern and central China and northern Myanmar. It is grown as an ornamental plant, being popular due to its relatively non-aggressive nature. - for more info about Hydrangea anomala See link
Hydrangea anomala in other websites
Hydrangea anomala common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydrangea anomala - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydrangea anomala - See link
.
Other terms related to Hydrangea anomala
You might find additional information about Hydrangea anomala, by looking at the following searches for the related topics: