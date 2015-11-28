﻿Hydrangea arborescens information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hydrangea arborescens and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydrangea arborescens.
Hydrangea arborescens basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrangea arborescens L..
Family: Hydrangeaceae.
Genus: Hydrangea.
Common names in English: smooth hydrangea, tree hydrangea, wild hydrangea.
Description:
Hydrangea arborescens is a species of flowering plant, native to the eastern United States. Commonly known as smooth hydrangea, wild hydrangea, or sevenbark. It was used medicinally by Native Americans, and later, by early settlers for treatment of kidney and bladder stones. - for more info about Hydrangea arborescens See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydrangea arborescens
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
