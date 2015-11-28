Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hydrangea arborescens information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

﻿
Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hydrangea arborescens?
If you know websites containing any information about Hydrangea arborescens please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany

1 Answer

﻿
﻿Here is some basic information about Hydrangea arborescens and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydrangea arborescens.

 

Hydrangea arborescens basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrangea arborescens L..
Family: Hydrangeaceae.
Genus: Hydrangea.
Common names in English: smooth hydrangea, tree hydrangea, wild hydrangea.
Description: Hydrangea arborescens is a species of flowering plant, native to the eastern United States. Commonly known as smooth hydrangea, wild hydrangea, or sevenbark. It was used medicinally by Native Americans, and later, by early settlers for treatment of kidney and bladder stones. - for more info about Hydrangea arborescens See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydrangea arborescens
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Hydrangea arborescens in other websites
Hydrangea arborescens common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydrangea arborescens - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydrangea arborescens - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015
...