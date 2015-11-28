Welcome to Who's Who Herald-news Q&A, where you can ask questions and receive answers. Get a FREE answer to any question.

﻿Hydrangea paniculata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Does anybody know what are the medicinal uses or any other ethnobotanical uses of Hydrangea paniculata?
If you know websites containing any information about Hydrangea paniculata please link to them.
asked Nov 28, 2015 in Ethnobotany by Things That Matter

1 Answer

﻿Here is some basic information about Hydrangea paniculata and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydrangea paniculata.

 

Hydrangea paniculata basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrangea paniculata Siebold.
Family: Hydrangeaceae.
Genus: Hydrangea.
Description: Hydrangea paniculata is a species of flowering plant, native to southern and eastern China, Korea, Japan and Russia. The plant is sometimes smoked as an intoxicant, despite the danger of illness and/or death due to the cyanide present as cyanogenic glycosides. - for more info about Hydrangea paniculata See link

 

Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydrangea paniculata
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link

 

Hydrangea paniculata in other websites
Hydrangea paniculata common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydrangea paniculata - See link.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydrangea paniculata - See link.

 

answered Nov 28, 2015 by herbal medicine info
...