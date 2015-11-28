﻿Hydrangea paniculata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hydrangea paniculata and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydrangea paniculata.
Hydrangea paniculata basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrangea paniculata Siebold.
Family: Hydrangeaceae.
Genus: Hydrangea.
Description:
Hydrangea paniculata is a species of flowering plant, native to southern and eastern China, Korea, Japan and Russia. The plant is sometimes smoked as an intoxicant, despite the danger of illness and/or death due to the cyanide present as cyanogenic glycosides. - for more info about Hydrangea paniculata See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydrangea paniculata
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
