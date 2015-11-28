﻿Hydrilla verticillata information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hydrilla verticillata and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydrilla verticillata.
Hydrilla verticillata basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrilla verticillata (L. f.) Royle.
Family: Hydrocharitace.
Genus: Hydrilla.
Common names in English: hydrilla, water-thyme.
Description:
Hydrilla (Esthwaite Waterweed, waterthyme or hydrilla) is a genus of aquatic plant, usually treated as containing just one species, Hydrilla verticillata, though some botanists divide it into several species. It is native to the cool and warm waters of the Old World in Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia, with a sparse, scattered distribution; in Europe, it is reported from Ireland, Great Britain, Germany, and the Baltic States, and in Australia from Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales. - for more info about Hydrilla verticillata See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydrilla verticillata
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
Hydrilla verticillata in other websites
Hydrilla verticillata common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydrilla verticillata - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydrilla verticillata - See link
.