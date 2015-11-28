﻿Hydrocotyle javanica information about medicinal uses and other uses of the plant

Here is some basic information about Hydrocotyle javanica and a list of ethnobotanical uses which includes medicinal uses and other uses of Hydrocotyle javanica.
Hydrocotyle javanica basic info
Scientific Name: Hydrocotyle javanica Thunb..
Family: Araliaceae.
Genus: Hydrocotyle.
For common names of Hydrocotyle javanica in different languages - See link
Description:
Hydrocotyle javanica is a prostrate herb, found in NE India and SE Asia. Commonly known as Java pennywort. In Manipur, the leaves are eaten as a substitute for Indian pennywort. - for more info about Hydrocotyle javanica See link
Ethnobotanical and folk medicinal uses of Hydrocotyle javanica
*The information in this list is based on the ethnobotanical data in Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases.
Dr. Duke does not recommend using this information for self diagnosis or self medication. - See link
Hydrocotyle javanica in other websites
Hydrocotyle javanica common names, economics importance, distributional range and more in the USDA GRIN website - See link
.
Search PubMed (US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health) for academic researches with the search term Hydrocotyle javanica - See link
.
See if there is something in Youtube on the term Hydrocotyle javanica - See link
.